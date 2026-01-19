Boomranng Studio: The making of a confident, global Indian design voice

Makarand Narkar (29)

Co-founder, Boomranng Studio

In 2016, when British rock band Coldplay performed in Mumbai, Makarand Narkar—then a student at JJ College of Applied Arts—tried desperately to get tickets. Every attempt failed. Eight years later, fate took a surprising turn.

As co-founder of Boomranng, a Mumbai-based independent multidisciplinary illustration and design studio, the 29-year-old almost disregarded a direct message from a team member of Coldplay that landed in the studio’s Instagram account. Assuming it was a scam, he dismissed it as a marketing ploy. “He emailed us again, saying it was really them and that they wanted to work with us,” Narkar says.

Boomranng became the only Indian studio selected to create a 13-second animation for Coldplay’s song ‘Good Feelings’ from their 10th studio album. The work was part of A Film for the Future—a 44-minute multimedia visual companion to Coldplay’s 2024 album Moon Music—featuring 150 global artistes from 45 countries.

Impressed by the timely delivery, the band returned within weeks with an assignment Narkar calls “a dream beyond dreams”—designing the visual identity for Coldplay’s concert at Ahmedabad in January 2025. The band’s largest single show to date drew over 134,000 fans, while the livestream garnered 8.3 million views on Disney+ Hotstar. For Narkar and his co-founder Sonal Vasave, it was a defining moment.

Read More