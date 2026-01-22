How-online-gaming-companies-are-pivoting-after-the-ban

When Parliament passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act in 2025, effectively banning real-money online gaming nationwide, it didn’t just redraw regulatory boundaries—it reset the trajectory of a sector that had been among the fastest-growing segments of the digital economy. What had been a rare consumer internet success story—homegrown platforms with tens of millions of users, billions in venture capital and a new class of tech employment—suddenly saw its core business model rendered illegal.

Fantasy sports, poker, rummy and cash-prize casual games found their engines abruptly shut. Dream Sports’ Dream11, India’s largest and most recognisable fantasy platform, announced the closure of its real-money operations, asking users to withdraw balances as entry fees and cash prizes disappeared overnight.

Platforms such as Mobile Premier League suspended paid contests. Zupee and several casual gaming apps halted cash formats. Poker operators, including Nazara Technologies-backed PokerBaazi and Rummy Circle, wound down real-money offerings. For an industry that had supported hundreds of thousands of jobs and generated significant tax revenues, the impact was immediate—layoffs, restructuring and a sharp reassessment of India’s regulatory risk by investors.

Yet the law did not ban gaming outright. Non-monetary games, esports and skill-based formats without cash stakes were explicitly permitted, reflecting the government’s attempt to separate entertainment from wagering. That distinction became the industry’s lifeline.

Faced with extinction or reinvention, gaming companies began pivoting—sometimes reluctantly, sometimes ambitiously—towards models that prioritised engagement over entry fees, and communities over cash pools. But even here, ambiguity persists. There remains little regulatory clarity on whether platforms can legally run contests where they collect money and offer prizes, even if positioned as skill-based or promotional, prompting many companies to tread cautiously.

