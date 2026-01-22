Soham Ganatra (29)

Co-founder, Composio

As companies start automating everyday tasks, artificial intelligence (AI) has mostly filled in as a contract worker who is quick and capable, but also forgetful the moment the task ends, unlike an employee who’s generally reliable. A US-based startup is trying to change that.

“When you hire a contractor, you start from base zero,” says Soham Ganatra, co-founder of Composio. “An employee, over time, becomes better and you rely on them to make decisions.” Composio teaches software agents to remember mistakes, share corrections across installations and slowly accumulate practical skills that raise reliability for business use.

Founded in 2023, Composio grew out of Ganatra’s frustration with the tedium of software integrations. While working at a startup, he and other early colleagues saw developers spending a third of engineering time wiring systems together, work that rarely feels rewarding. Advances in code-generation models persuaded him that the problem was suddenly solvable. Composio built an integrations platform and added what it calls a “skill layer” on top of it: Infrastructure that lets agents interact with tools such as Salesforce and Outlook, learn from those interactions and propagate improvements across other agents using the same tools.

The result, Ganatra says, is twofold: “Real-time modifications to surrounding tool interfaces to reduce error, and a shared memory of mistakes so agents do not repeat them.” That, he argues, closes a key gap in AI models: Lack of continual learning and predictable reliability.

Read More