In numbers: India's Budget recap and major scheme expenditure analysis

A look back at major allocations, reforms, and fiscal targets from India's previous budget

By Samreen Wani
Jan 21, 2026, 15:06 IST1 min
Budget 2025-26 introduced a major rejig of income tax slabs under the new regime. Earners up to Rs12 lakh now receive full rebate, up from Rs7 lakh, with restructured brackets offering broader tax relief.
Gross tax receipts are projected to reach Rs42.7 lakh crore in 2025-26, an 11 percent increase from revised estimates, maintaining tax-to-GDP ratio at 12 percent as revenue collection strengthens.
Fiscal deficit is expected to drop to 4.4 percent of GDP in 2025-26. Data reveals a steady downward trend in both fiscal and revenue deficits, reflecting improved fiscal consolidation.
The government's revenue mix for 2025-26 shows borrowings comprising 24 percent, followed by income tax at 22 percent, GST at 18 percent, and corporation tax at 17 percent. Customs is contributing just 4 percent of the government's revenue.
Government expenditure for 2025-26 prioritises states' share of taxes at 22 percent, interest payments at 20 percent, and central sector schemes at 16 percent. Defence and subsidies receive 8 percent and 6 percent, respectively.
Effective capital expenditure is set to reach Rs15.5 lakh crore in 2025-26—representing 4.3 percent of GDP—up from Rs13.2 lakh crore, signalling continued infrastructure investment push.
Defence lead sectoral spending at Rs4.92 lakh crore, followed by significant investments in rural development and railways to bolster national security alongside critical social and physical infrastructure growth across India.
India's 2025-26 budget prioritised rural resilience with a Rs86,000 crore MGNREGS outlay, alongside significant funding for Jal Jeevan and PM-KISAN, ensuring robust support for employment, water access, and farmer livelihoods.
