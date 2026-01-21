In numbers: India's Budget recap and major scheme expenditure analysis
A look back at major allocations, reforms, and fiscal targets from India's previous budget
By Samreen Wani
Jan 21, 2026, 15:06 IST1 min
1/8
2/8
Advertisement
Advertisement
3/8
4/8
Advertisement
Advertisement
5/8
6/8
Advertisement
Advertisement
7/8
8/8
Advertisement
Advertisement
Photogallery
7 photosGlobal, but with a desi twist
20 photosFacing the moment
- Home /
- Photogallery /
- Budget-2026 /
- In-numbers-indias-budget-recap-and-major-scheme-expenditure-analysis
Latest News
Advertisement
Advertisement