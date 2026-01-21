Why leaders need to take play seriously

We often imagine the lives of our palaeolithic ancestors as an unrelenting struggle, but the very existence of cave art suggests that at least some of them could focus on making meaning beyond necessity. So what drove them? Was it sacred ritual, primitive science or early performance art? It might have been something more fundamental: the simple human urge to play.

Play is easily dismissed as frivolous. It’s seen as childhood’s domain or as neatly parcelled weekend leisure. But evolution says otherwise. Play is older than civilisation itself. Far from being a cultural garnish, it is our evolutionary inheritance.

Psychologists value play because through it, we learn not just to survive but to be. Today, however, play is treated like dessert, viewed as a reward after “real” work. But perhaps it’s the opposite. Perhaps play is the real work and the true birthplace of creativity, empathy and innovation.

Our health on the line

Civilisation has given us antibiotics, electric light and smartphones, but also relentless schedules, not to mention the low-grade panic of unread notifications. In chasing productivity, we may have squeezed out the very thing that gave life its colour: play.

The absence of play is not just a loss; it may be a health risk. Burnout, chronic stress and lifestyle illnesses often trace back to a lack of play. Research bears this out. A study of 439 employees found that playful elements in work significantly reduced exhaustion and cynicism, while boosting innovation. Another study of 898 students linked frequent playful social activity with lower perceived stress.

