The tenets of preserving core ideology for success on and off field

When making a choice on managerial appointments at a football club, it is easy from the outside to identify the criteria for selection, or rather, the sole criterion. “The new manager should be able to win trophies for the club” would generally be the answer by any stakeholder connected to the club.

These trophies elevate the social identity of the fans who follow their team with full devotion, while simultaneously helping determine the worth of a football club in financial markets and otherwise. It is these trophies that matter — the winning of which a football clubs compete for, while spending high amount of money every year to do so.

The choice then must have seemed straightforward for FC Barcelona too, the giants of European and world football, prior to the start of their new season in 2008, when they were looking for a new manager. This was a club that was one of the most successful in the world at the time, and just two seasons prior, they had achieved the continental double for only the second time in their more than hundred-year history by winning the UEFA Champions League, the most coveted prize in which the best of clubs across Europe battle each other, and the La Liga, where it came up against fellow global powerhouses such as Real Madrid. Yet, merely two seasons later, the winning manager, Frank Rijkaard, was sacked, at the close of the 2007-08 season.

The club chairman was the mercurial Joan Laporta, who also occupies the same position today, albeit in a different spell. The Board of Directors, including Laporta, had arrived at a shortlist of two names and had to pick one: Jose Mourinho and Josep ‘Pep’ Guardiola. Mourinho had been called the ‘Special One’, an identity coined for his ability to transform clubs and win trophies wherever he went. He had managed to win the UEFA Champions League at FC Porto, who were hardly considered contenders, and at Chelsea FC, his next club, he catapulted them to their first league title in 50 years. By the time he concluded his three-season spell in 2007, he had helped them win five trophies, establishing them as a formidable force in English football. Guardiola, on the other hand, had been a player at FC Barcelona for a long time and, after his retirement in 2006, was now coaching Barcelona Atlètic, Barcelona’s ‘B’ team, for less than a year.

