Realty Check: War in the Gulf puts India’s Dubai property bet at risk

For years, India’s elite have fuelled Dubai’s residential boom making the Emirates their favourite second address.

Over the years, Bollywood royalty, sports legends and tech billionaires have quietly assembled luxury penthouses in the Emirates Hills and Palm Jumeirah drawn by privacy, luxury and tax-free perks. Icons like Shah Rukh Khan (Palm Jumeirah), Salman Khan (The Address Downtown near Burj Khalifa) and the Bachchans (Jumeirah Golf Estates) own grand villas and penthouses across the city. In fact, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently launched Dubai’s luxury DAMAC Islands 2 waterfront project, where villas and townhouses reportedly start at Rs6.5 crore.

Meanwhile, a rapidly expanding Indian middle class also simultaneously snapped up apartments in Jumeirah Village Circle and Dubai Silicon Oasis.

The escalating Iran-US-Israel war, however, now threatens to derail the growth of the world’s most ambitious real estate market. Before the war began earlier this month, Indian housing purchases in Dubai surged from roughly Rs18,000 crore in 2021 to an estimated Rs85,000 crore to Rs90,000 crore in 2025, a near fivefold jump in just four years, according to data compiled by ANAROCK Research.

The Indian surge in Dubai buying

A recent Kotak Mahindra Bank survey ranks the UAE as the fifth most preferred migration destination for ultra-wealthy Indians, with 13 percent choosing it after the US, UK, Canada and Singapore.

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