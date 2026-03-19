'I learned acting from watching interviews': Abhay Verma | Forbes India 30 under
From ads and bit roles to leading Munjya, the young actor, on the Forbes India 30 Under 30 list for 2026, speaks about the journey from being the new face to becoming a bankable name
By Forbes India
Mar 19, 2026, 13:35 IST1 min
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