How do we excuse our bad behaviour?

Have you ever splurged on luxury products you couldn’t afford, turned down a donation request or indulged in unhealthy food while on a diet? You’re not alone. Even with the best intentions, people can behave in ways that – by their own and societal standards – are “bad” and have negative consequences for themselves, others and society.

Most of us want to see ourselves as good, virtuous people, but the choices we make can sometimes clash with this desired self-image. How do we reconcile this tension? In a paper published in Consumer Psychology Review, I introduce the Pathways for Avoiding Self-Sanction (PASS) model, which explains how consumers can escape guilt or self-punishment when they fall short of their own standards for good behaviour.

What does it mean to be virtuous?

Many consumers don’t have a problem with maintaining their standards for good behaviour – they may enjoy nutritious food or genuinely want to help others in need. However, at times, some people may feel tempted to buck these standards, leading them to act in ways they perceive as wrong, sinful or simply bad.

These situations typically involve either self-control or moral conflicts. The former arise when people must choose between short-term pleasure and long-term goals. Here, examples of virtuous choices include picking a salad over a pizza, saving money instead of overspending, and investing in experiences that support personal growth rather than pure enjoyment. In all these cases, consumers must forsake immediate gratification to benefit their future self.

Moral conflicts come into play when consumers need to weigh others’ or society’s welfare against their self-interest. Most people would like to view themselves as having good moral character. To maintain this self-image, they must avoid actions that signal disregard for the well-being of others and society and behave in ways that show they care – think volunteering, donating to charity and buying ethical products.

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