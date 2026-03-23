Audi India is bracing for a year of modest expansion, aiming to grow broadly in line with the luxury car market following a period of fluctuating sales.

After a robust performance in 2023, the German luxury car brand has faced declining sales over the past two years within an industry that remained largely stagnant, recording just two percent growth last year. Industry growth this year is expected to remain subdued again, hovering in the mid-single digits at best, tempered by currency volatility, global uncertainty and rising prices.

Speaking to Forbes India on the sidelines of the launch of the Audi SQ8, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Brand Director of Audi India, addressed the recent sales trajectory. He attributed the decline to several factors, primarily the 2020 strategic pivot to exit the diesel market in favour of petrol and electric vehicles (EVs). “We moved towards petrol and electrification when the industry was still largely diesel,” Dhillon says, adding that EV adoption “has not moved at the pace we anticipated”.

Despite the impact on volume, Dhillon remains firm on the decision. When asked if the decision was more apt for Europe and not for the Indian market, the head of Audi India says: “We are more than happy, we don’t regret that decision.”

Dhillon said the move allows for a simpler, more sustainable portfolio that is easier to service over the long term.

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