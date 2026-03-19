Airlines-must-offer-60-percent-seats-free-under-new-government-norms

Airlines will now have to allocate at least 60 percent of seats free of charge and ensure passengers on the same booking are seated together. The announcement was part of new "passenger-focussed measures" announced by the government on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said the changes are aimed at improving transparency and making air travel more predictable for passengers.

Free seats, clearer rules

Under the new norms issued through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), passengers travelling on the same PNR should be seated together, preferably in adjacent seats.

Airlines have also been asked to clearly define their policies for carrying sports equipment, musical instruments and pets, in line with safety and operational requirements.

The DGCA has reiterated that airlines must follow passenger rights rules, especially in cases of delays, cancellations and denied boarding.

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