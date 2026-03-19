Dhurandhar: The Revenge set for a box office tsunami

For an industry obsessed with numbers, Dhurandhar: The Revenge recorded big ones even before it hit screens. The Aditya Dhar directorial—a sequel to the box office juggernaut, Dhurandhar, which released last December—crossed 1.5 million in advance bookings prior to its release on March 19. This is in addition to the approximately half a million tickets sold for paid previews. The movie is expected to do roaring business if the prediction of experts and pre-release hysteria are any indications.

“Dhurandhar: The Revenge witnessed a strong pre-booking trend, with advance bookings crossing a million tickets across markets. The film sold over 5,00,000 tickets for paid previews, with several screenings nearing full capacity. This highlights strong audience excitement,” says Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director, PVR Inox Limited.

The first installment of the Ranveer Singh-starrer became the highest-earning Hindi film of 2025 with worldwide box office collections of nearly Rs1,350 crore (Rs1,056 crore in India alone). As word spread about its cinematic brilliance, Dhurandhar continued to shatter records, becoming the second-highest grossing Hindi film of all time, after Dangal, and the fourth-highest Indian movie in terms of revenue. The excitement for the sequel, therefore, is understandable. And the business is likely to get a boost with the film releasing around festivals like Gudi Padwa, Eid and Ugadi.

Across major film circuits, distributors and exhibitors say the scale of demand for Dhurandhar: The Revenge has left little room for any planned decisions. “There’s virtually no planning required at this point… we have had to take down all other films because the demand is exceptionally high. There’s no scope to run any other movie anywhere in theatres right now,” says Vandan Shah, distributor, Rupam Entertainment, Gujarat.

The booking momentum has been widely spread across markets, according to Ashish Saksena, COO-cinemas of BookMyShow. “Following the strong audience response to Dhurandhar, it is encouraging to see the sequel crossing over 1.5 million tickets booked on BookMyShow. While Mumbai and Hyderabad are leading the trend, cities such as Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Pune have played a significant role, with encouraging traction visible across a diverse range of markets nationwide,” he says in a statement.

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