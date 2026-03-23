The high cost of India’s ESG compliance gap for corporate India

India does not have one ESG regulator. It has four, each operating with distinct responsibilities and limited cross coordination. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) mandates sustainability disclosures through the BRSR framework. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs enforces CSR spending under the Companies Act 2013. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) controls environmental clearances and the domestic carbon market. The RBI has introduced separate climate risk disclosure norms for financial institutions. Each applies its own standards, timelines and definitions of compliance.

The regulatory intent is commendable. SEBI’s BRSR Core now demands third party verified data on emissions, water use, diversity and workplace safety from the top 150 listed entities. However, the enforcement mechanism remains a work in progress. Non compliance triggers a nominal daily penalty—modest enough to be absorbed as a cost of doing business rather than act as a deterrent. Provisions for director accountability or liability for material misrepresentation are yet to be introduced. As a result, companies tend to optimise filing rather than performance, fostering a compliance culture that prioritises process over substance—a gap the regulatory framework, in its current form, is still evolving to address.

Importance of addressing this gap

Why does this matter? Because the gap carries consequences that extend well beyond domestic compliance. Global ESG linked assets under management have crossed $30 trillion, and institutional fund managers are increasingly filtering out markets where disclosure norms lack depth and credibility. India is actively competing for this capital. But competing economies across Southeast Asia and the Middle East are rapidly strengthening their own reporting regimes. Indian companies that cannot produce verified, audit ready sustainability data risk being excluded from the very capital pipelines the country needs to fuel its next phase of growth.

The domestic stakes are equally significant. India’s headline climate commitments—net zero by 2070 and 50% non fossil energy capacity by 2030—derive their credibility from the quality of corporate reporting that underpins them. Without reliable data flowing from the ground up, these targets risk remaining aspirational rather than actionable. Addressing this compliance gap is not a regulatory hygiene exercise. It is a precondition for India’s relevance in the global sustainable finance landscape and for ensuring that its corporate sector becomes an active participant in, rather than a bystander to, one of the largest capital reallocations of our time. Nearly 40% of ESG audit time is spent cleaning data, highlighting how far corporate readiness still lags regulatory ambition.

Also Read ESG credibility under scrutiny after Gensol, BluSmart crisis

Read More