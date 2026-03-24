Indigo-appoints-aloke-singh-as-chief-strategy-officer-after-ceo-exit

IndiGo on Monday appointed Aloke Singh as chief strategy officer, nearly two weeks after CEO Pieter Elbers stepped down. He will lead long-term strategy and enterprise-wide transformation initiatives, the airline said in a statement, and will report to Managing Director Rahul Bhatia until a new CEO is appointed.

Singh has over three decades of experience in the aviation sector, overlooking strategy, operations and commercial functions. He was most recently managing director and CEO of Air India Express, after holding senior roles at Air India and Oman Air.

Also Read Pieter Elbers Resigns as IndiGo CEO, Rahul Bhatia Named Interim Chief

IndiGo CEO exit

Elbers stepped down as CEO with immediate effect on March 10, citing personal reasons. He had taken charge in September 2022 after a long career at KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo’s parent company, said Bhatia will oversee operations until a new CEO is appointed. The airline has not yet named a successor.

The leadership change follows IndiGo’s worst operational disruption in December 2025. Between December 3 and 5, the airline cancelled 2,507 flights and delayed 1,852 flights, affecting more than 3 lakh passengers. The disruption was linked to new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules for pilots. Subsequently, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) cut IndiGo’s winter schedule by 10 percent until February 10, and imposed penalties of more than Rs 22 crore.

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