Can-indigo-regain-the-trust-it-lost-overnight

For nearly two decades, IndiGo cultivated its reputation with the patience of an airline that understood the value of small, steady victories. It built an empire on the unglamorous promise of getting people where they needed to be, when they needed to be there, which helped make it the country’s largest airline.

All of that came undone in a single week.

A wave of cancellations and delays—triggered mostly by pilot-rest rules the airline had two years to prepare for—fractured the trust IndiGo had accumulated flight by flight. The crisis not only stranded thousands of passengers but also shook the image the carrier had spent years building: The one airline Indians booked when they absolutely had to be somewhere on time.

“This crisis has damaged what IndiGo stood for,” says Vandana Singh, chairperson of the aviation cargo wing at the Federation of Aviation Industry in India (FAII). “The airline’s reputation for reliability and punctuality—this lean, mean machine image—has been damaged. The loss of trust is deep. Passengers are now questioning its ability to manage operations and provide a reliable service.”

IndiGo’s response to the disruption has only added fuel to fire.

