Creativity must move from the margins to the mainstream of learning: Luxor MD

In 2021, a cold call set in motion a partnership that would eventually bring a global creativity brand to India. Pete Ruggiero, president and CEO of Crayola, recalls receiving an unexpected call from Pooja Jain Gupta, pitching the idea of introducing Crayola to the Indian market.

“She called me on a Saturday afternoon in 2021.” Ruggiero did not recognise the number. “For whatever reason, I decided to answer it,” he says. On the other end was Jain, managing director of Luxor Writing Instruments, making a pitch to bring Crayola to India. “I cold-called him. It started from there,” Jain says.

For her, the moment had been years in the making. “My father and I were walking at a fair when I had just joined the company, and he told me—whoever brings Crayola will change and transform the way kids’ creativity functions in India,” she says. “During the Covid pandemic, I was sitting at home and I thought—let me just try.”

She tracked down the CEO and called. “He didn’t know who I was. We spoke for about 40 minutes, and here we are today.”

That call has now translated into a formal partnership. Luxor announced a long-term agreement with Crayola LLC to manufacture and distribute its products in India, marking the US brand’s entry into one of its largest untapped markets.

Manufacturing, Scale and India Strategy

Luxor has already been manufacturing Crayola products in India for export over the past two years, supplying global markets from its facilities, generating about $5-6 million in sales over that period, Jain said. The company currently operates eight manufacturing facilities and expects to set up a dedicated unit for Crayola as the business scales over the next three to five years. According to the company, the initial rollout will include over 85 product variants, such as crayons, markers, colour pencils and creative kits, with plans to expand to over 200 SKUs (stock keeping units).

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