'My first salary was Rs 1,743': Pooja Jain Gupta, MD of the Rs2000-cr Luxor Group

Jain Gupta, a trained salsa dancer and self-confessed Eric Clapton fan, was always enamoured by what her father built with Luxor Writing Instruments. However, she is the only one of the four children who ventured into the business, and her father made sure it wasn't an easy ride to the top