Can Mahindra do an SUV in EVs?

In the slow-moving automotive manufacturing world where a simple part redesign can take months of internal reviews, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) moves at ‘startup speed’. Last year, the automaker spotted some social media chatter about its black BE 6 electric SUV looking like the Batmobile. Mahindra did what few carmakers would. It built the car people were imagining.

“We looked at it [the chatter online] and said: If it looks like that, why don’t we create that?” said Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and CEO of auto and farm sectors at M&M, at a media roundtable last November. “It took us 2.5 to 3 months to go from the idea stage to negotiating a deal with Warner Bros to announcing the Batman edition on August 14.” When the limited-edition model went on sale, the 999 units were sold out in 135 seconds.

This wasn’t just a branding win for Jejurikar who joined Mahindra in 2000 as vice president of marketing, but a demonstration of how the company acts with a speed that most carmakers, especially large, legacy manufacturers, struggle to match.

The Group of 5

Mahindra’s love affair with EVs began on February 14 last year when it started taking bookings for the XEV 9e and BE 6 SUVs. Since then it has launched the XEV 9S and other versions of the 9e and BE 6, apart from an electric version of the XUV 3XO. Asked how a company born in the era of tractors and rugged off-roaders is now out-pacing startups in design and development, Jejurikar says the agility comes from its “G5”. That is the internal shorthand for a small, senior group of leadership that runs regular reviews.

Every Friday, the Mahindra top brass meets to listen to what the customers are saying, and acts on it. This agility allowed Mahindra to go from the success of the Thar and the Scorpio—they turned the company into India’s second-largest carmaker by the end of 2025—to place its bets on the silent world of EVs.

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