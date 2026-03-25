Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo of the day: Oil slumps as Strait of Hormuz tensions ease

Oil prices tumbled and stocks rose on March 25 on hopes for a de-escalation of the Middle East war after Washington sent a peace plan to Iran, while Tehran announced it will let "non-hostile" oil vess

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Mar 25, 2026, 16:17 IST1 min
Prefer us on Google
New
A 'no stock' sign is displayed on a pump at a petrol station in Hyderabad on March 25, 2026. Oil prices tumbled and stocks rose on March 25 on hopes for a de-escalation of the Middle East war after Washington sent a peace plan to Iran, while Tehran announced it will let "non-hostile" oil vessels through the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Photo by Noah Seelam / AFP
A 'no stock' sign is displayed on a pump at a petrol station in Hyderabad on March 25, 2026. Oil prices tumbled and stocks rose on March 25 on hopes for a de-escalation of the Middle East war after Washington sent a peace plan to Iran, while Tehran announced it will let "non-hostile" oil vessels through the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Photo by Noah Seelam / AFP

First Published: Mar 25, 2026, 17:44

Subscribe Now

More from : Photo of the Day

Photo of the day: India’s second LPG carrier arrives at Gujarat port
ByForbes India
Photo of the day: Nvidia bets on 'AI Inference', eyes $1 trillion opportunity
ByForbes India
Photo of the day: Crude oil tanker Desert Kite carrying Russian oil arrives at
ByForbes India

Latest News

The new nuclear age
ByChris Helman,Phoebe Liu
How do we excuse our bad behaviour?
ByINSEAD
Can Mahindra do an SUV in EVs?
ByHimani Kothari
Hiring through a hackathon
BySamidha Jain
IndiGo appoints Aloke Singh as chief strategy officer after CEO exit
ByVasudha Mukherjee
From Verbal to legal: How Bollywood contracts have evolved
ByKunal Purandare,Siddhant Konduskar
Creativity must move from the margins to the mainstream of learning: Luxor MD
ByVasudha Mukherjee
Investor panic deepens stocks crash, bear markets loom
ByNasrin Sultana
The human cost of coding will come down to zero: Hexaware CEO
ByPayal Ganguly
Advertisement
Advertisement

On Everyone’s Radar

Advertisement