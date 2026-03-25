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Photo of the day: Oil slumps as Strait of Hormuz tensions ease
Oil prices tumbled and stocks rose on March 25 on hopes for a de-escalation of the Middle East war after Washington sent a peace plan to Iran, while Tehran announced it will let "non-hostile" oil vess
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By Forbes India
Last Updated: Mar 25, 2026, 16:17 IST1 min
First Published: Mar 25, 2026, 17:44Subscribe Now
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