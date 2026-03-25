IndiGo's Rahul Bhatia back in the cockpit

In 2011, Rahul Bhatia emerged as one of India’s most closely watched entrepreneurs, picking up multiple industry honours, including “The Outstanding Start-Up” at the Forbes India Leadership Awards. Yet, the man behind the country’s most efficient airline seemed pained by the spotlight. Appearing visibly uncomfortable during an interview with CNBC-TV18, the then-IndiGo Chairman confessed he was embarrassed by the attention. “I certainly don’t deserve these awards,” he insisted.

Bhatia’s reticence contrasts with the witty voice of the airline he co-founded. A sign on a Bengaluru boarding ramp that went viral a few years ago captured it best: “Common ramp for founders and their funders”, it read, a cheeky nod to the city’s startup culture and IngiGo’s flair for one liners.

Bhatia’s philosophy on branding is equally spartan. Dismissing the traditional trappings of corporate vanity, he told Forbes India after his 2011 win that hoardings were largely irrelevant to the bottom line. “I don’t think hoardings bring in a single customer for an airline. It just makes us feel good. Our philosophy has always been to keep our visibility low,” he had said.

Also Read IndiGo Names Aloke Singh Chief Strategy Officer Amid CEO Exit

Bhatia’s genius lay in a maniacal obsession with low-cost operations rather than low-fare pricing. IndiGo focussed on invisible efficiencies such as using a light coat of paint, replacing paper charts and manuals onboard with digital versions, installing lightweight seats and opting not to have ovens, among others.

Read More