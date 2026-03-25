IndiGo's Rahul Bhatia back in the cockpit

- Rahul Bhatia returns as IndiGo's interim CEO after CEO exit
- IndiGo struggles to balance low-cost roots with premium push
- Recent flight cancellations prompt leadership change at IndiGo
In 2011, Rahul Bhatia emerged as one of India’s most closely watched entrepreneurs, picking up multiple industry honours, including “The Outstanding Start-Up” at the Forbes India Leadership Awards. Yet, the man behind the country’s most efficient airline seemed pained by the spotlight. Appearing visibly uncomfortable during an interview with CNBC-TV18, the then-IndiGo Chairman confessed he was embarrassed by the attention. “I certainly don’t deserve these awards,” he insisted.
Bhatia’s reticence contrasts with the witty voice of the airline he co-founded. A sign on a Bengaluru boarding ramp that went viral a few years ago captured it best: “Common ramp for founders and their funders”, it read, a cheeky nod to the city’s startup culture and IngiGo’s flair for one liners.
Bhatia’s philosophy on branding is equally spartan. Dismissing the traditional trappings of corporate vanity, he told Forbes India after his 2011 win that hoardings were largely irrelevant to the bottom line. “I don’t think hoardings bring in a single customer for an airline. It just makes us feel good. Our philosophy has always been to keep our visibility low,” he had said.
Bhatia’s genius lay in a maniacal obsession with low-cost operations rather than low-fare pricing. IndiGo focussed on invisible efficiencies such as using a light coat of paint, replacing paper charts and manuals onboard with digital versions, installing lightweight seats and opting not to have ovens, among others.
This discipline was the bedrock of IndiGo’s first two decades, a vision forged during Bhatia’s years at InterGlobe, which he set up in 1989 as an air transport management business. He later diversified into aviations, hospitality, logistics, pilot training and other sectors.
IndiGo’s foundational simplicity is now facing its greatest test as the airline pivots towards premiumisation.
In August 2024, IndiGo signalled a major departure from its “no-frills” roots with the launch of IndiGo Stretch—a “business class lite” product designed to capture corporate travellers who want comfort without full-service complexity. This was paired with a new loyalty programme allowing points redemption, a move to compete directly with legacy carriers for high-value passengers.
However, this strategic evolution has been shadowed by recent turbulence. CEO Pieter Elbers resigned in March following a crisis in December that saw hundreds of flights getting cancelled after the airline failed to comply with new pilot rest duty norms.
As Bhatia steps in as the interim CEO, IndiGo today is a house divided between its original “no-frills” DNA and a new, multifaceted consumer identity. Which way will IndiGo fly with Bhatia now in the cockpit will define the next phase of growth for India’s biggest airline.
First Published: Mar 25, 2026, 17:42Subscribe Now
(This story appears in the Mar 25, 2026 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, Click here.)