AI readiness in Indian business schools beyond the signalling

The global business landscape is being reshaped by the rapid diffusion of artificial intelligence (AI). As firms across industries embed AI into decision-making, operations, and strategy, business schools face mounting pressure to prepare graduates for an AI-enabled workplace. Nowhere is this pressure more pronounced than in India, where employer expectations are rising sharply and institutions are racing to signal readiness for the AI era.

The AI Adoption Index (2024) suggests that most Indian firms have already reached a “mid-enthusiast” stage of AI maturity, creating strong demand for managers who can work confidently alongside algorithms. With India’s AI market projected to reach $17 billion by 2027, the economic case for AI-literate managers is unambiguous. Yet, while business schools increasingly acknowledge this reality, their institutional readiness to implement AI in a meaningful and operational manner remains uneven.

A recent MBAUniverse.com survey of 235 faculty members from leading Indian business schools, including IIMs, ISB, XLRI, MDI, IITs, and SPJIMR, captures this ambivalence. While 51 percent of faculty members believe AI will positively influence student learning, only 7 percent consider themselves expert users. Most feel ill-equipped to guide students through the academic and ethical complexities of AI. This gap underscores the need for structured institutional strategies encompassing responsible-use frameworks, faculty training, curriculum integration, and sustained interdisciplinary collaboration. Instead, many schools appear to be responding reactively, driven more by fear of missing out than by genuine capability building.

A race fuelled by reputation, not resources

Globally, elite institutions such as Harvard Business School, Saïd Business School, Columbia Business School, and INSEAD have launched AI-focused programmes, centres, and initiatives. Their announcements have created a ripple effect across business education, triggering imitation by peers worldwide. Indian business schools, acutely sensitive to rankings, accreditations, and market perception, feel this pressure intensely. In the absence of visible AI initiatives, they risk appearing outdated to applicants, recruiters, and regulatory bodies.

This has intensified what institutional theorists describe as mimetic isomorphism: the tendency of organisations to copy prestigious peers to signal legitimacy. Ethical guidelines and AI usage policies developed by institutions such as Harvard, MIT, Stanford, or Wharton are often replicated almost verbatim in Indian contexts, despite vast differences in resources, faculty capability, and student preparedness.

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