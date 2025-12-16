Explained: The MGNREGA overhaul

The central government’s plan to overhaul India’s rural employment guarantee scheme ran into resistance in Parliament on December 15, when the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (VB-G RAM G) was listed for introduction but could not be taken up amid Opposition protests.

The proposed law, if passed, will replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA)—a cornerstone of India’s rural welfare architecture for nearly two decades. What the government frames as a long-overdue modernisation has, instead, opened a deeper debate: Is India moving away from a legal right to work, or updating it for a changed rural economy?

What is MGNREGA, and why it matters

MGNREGA is a rights-based rural employment scheme, enacted in 2005 and implemented from February 2006. It guarantees every rural household in India a legal right to demand paid work from the state. Under the Act, any adult member of a rural household aged 18 years or above can apply for work (children and adolescents are explicitly excluded, in line with child labour protections). The government is legally obliged to provide up to 100 days of unskilled manual work per household per financial year. If work is not provided within 15 days of a written or oral demand, the state must pay an unemployment allowance, making the guarantee legally enforceable rather than discretionary.

MGNREGA is globally unusual for both its scale and legal design. It covers hundreds of millions of rural citizens and treats employment as their legal entitlement. It has also functioned as an economic shock absorber, such as during droughts, agrarian distress and economic downturns, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, when millions of migrant workers returned to villages and relied on the scheme for survival.

Government data cited in the Ministry of Rural Development’s VB-G RAM G FAQ shows that women will have accounted for over 56 percent of person-days generated under MGNREGA by the end of 2025-26.

