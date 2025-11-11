Employment-woes-deepen-as-workers-move-back-to-farm-jobs

The Indian labour market was characterised by two key shifts in the second quarter of FY26: Rising youth joblessness in urban areas and a flight of labour back to the farm sector at the expense of manufacturing jobs.

According to government data for the July-September 2025 quarter, while the overall unemployment rate marginally declined from 5.4 percent in the April-June quarter to 5.2 percent in the latest quarter, youth unemployment (for those aged 15-29 years) increased from 14.6 percent to 14.8 percent in the same period.

This figure shows a significant stress point: Urban joblessness, as educated youth face difficulty in finding work in cities. The unemployment rate in urban areas rose from 17.9 percent to 18.4 percent between the two quarters, while rural unemployment remained at 13.1 percent.

The trend is highly concentrated at the state level. Nine states accounted for the bulk of the increase in joblessness, with north Indian states showing the most dramatic changes. Uttarakhand saw a massive spike of 14.9 percentage points, while Himachal Pradesh (4.3 points) and Jammu & Kashmir (3.5 points) also registered increases. Even economically significant states like Tamil Nadu (2.1 points) and Uttar Pradesh (2.7 points) reported substantial dip in youth employment, as creating substantial employment for the younger demographic poses a challenge.

