Photo of the day: PM Modi visits Jordan to boost bilateral ties

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed in Amman by Jordan's Prime Minister Jafar Hassan. The two countries hope to boost cooperation in investments and technology

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 14:34 IST1 min
Image: Photo by Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) / AFP

First Published: Dec 16, 2025, 14:47

