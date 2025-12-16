Advertisement
Photo of the day: PM Modi visits Jordan to boost bilateral ties
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed in Amman by Jordan's Prime Minister Jafar Hassan. The two countries hope to boost cooperation in investments and technology
Forbes India
Dec 16, 2025
Image: Photo by Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) / AFP
First Published: Dec 16, 2025
