Photo of the day: Messi's Mumbai stopover
Uruguayan footballer Luis Suárez(R), Argentina's footballers Lionel Messi (C) and Rodrigo De Paul (L) with attend an event during Messi's GOAT Tour at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 14, 20
By Forbes India
Last Updated: Dec 15, 2025, 16:26 IST1 min
Image: Photo by Mexy Xavier
First Published: Dec 15, 2025, 16:28
