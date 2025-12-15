Honestly, I am always sheepish about not putting women leaders on the cover of Forbes India often enough. I mean, look at the Rich List issue that came out a few days ago. Five covers. All men. Look at the cover of the issue you have in your hands. Three faces on the cover. All men.

This is an extreme irony because some of the finest and hardest working people in the Forbes India team—writers, editors, designers, photographers, researchers—are not men. For evidence, look at the names appearing in our magazine and on the website. There are more who continue with their immense contribution without perhaps getting enough credit.

But in our coverage, we struggle to achieve that kind of gender balance.

Honestly, again, we are painfully conscious of this imbalance and always try to look for highlighting women leaders and achievers. We make the extra effort to make sure we do not miss out on good names across genders in every area we cover.

And you will find some excellent personalities there: In artificial intelligence, longevity, young companies to watch out for, startups, tech, etc. We also bring out a magazine issue every year dedicated to women leaders. But quite often, we find our hands tied.

