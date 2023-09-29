To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. Green warrior: How this Mumbai man turned his Chembur building into a native pollinator habitat

Green warrior: How this Mumbai man turned his Chembur building into a native pollinator habitat

A full-time corporate employee, Chetan Soorenji started with the idea of green-roofing to cool down the building. Once the canopies began to flower, they realised the sun-shading had transformed into a pollinator ecosystem in the heart of concrete Mumbai. See how they use rainwater harvesting, bee-keeping and other simple techniques to keep the habitat going—and how the ecosystem spurs a side business of its own
Published: Sep 29, 2023

More Videos

Sanjivani

Network18's Sanjeevani gives a clarion call to be United Against Cancer

Sep 25, 2023
Kareen Kapoor Khan SM

'I've been looking for a good thriller for years': Kareena Kapoor Khan on Jaane Jaan, her OTT debut

Sep 22, 2023
Anand Patwardhan Tiff 2023 SM

Anand Patwardhan on his quietest and most personal film yet — TIFF 2023 with Meenakshi Shedde

Sep 22, 2023
Ganpati Festival Insurance SM

EXPLAINED: Why Ganpati Bappa needs insurance too

Sep 21, 2023
Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Boolani, Ekta Kapoor SM

Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar talk 'Thank You For Coming' with Meenakshi Shedde

Sep 20, 2023
EP2_800_600

Zomato to venture capital to emerging markets, valuation guru Aswath Damodaran busts the hype

Sep 20, 2023
More Videos