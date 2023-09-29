Green warrior: How this Mumbai man turned his Chembur building into a native pollinator habitat

A full-time corporate employee, Chetan Soorenji started with the idea of green-roofing to cool down the building. Once the canopies began to flower, they realised the sun-shading had transformed into a pollinator ecosystem in the heart of concrete Mumbai. See how they use rainwater harvesting, bee-keeping and other simple techniques to keep the habitat going—and how the ecosystem spurs a side business of its own