How Mokobara shed its baggage

May 2019, Bengaluru. The cafeteria was crammed with young coffeeholics. Sangeet Agrawal and Navin Parwal, too, placed an order for a steaming cuppa, dashed to occupy the lone vacant table parked in the heart of the restaurant, and elegantly displayed their ‘dazzling baby’ on the wooden surface. Brimming with excitement, the friends anticipated a wild ‘shock and wow’ from the crowd who they thought would be bewitched by the beauty of the object flaunted on the table. “We expected magic,” recounts Agrawal.