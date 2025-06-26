Photo of the day: The Bezos-Sanchez wedding festivities kick-off

Mentors and Mavens All Stories
By Forbes India
Published: Jun 26, 2025 02:15:10 PM IST
Updated: Jun 26, 2025 02:16:00 PM IST

Lauren Sanchez and founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, leave the Aman Hotel in Venice on June 25, 2026. Celebrities in superyachts sail into Venice this week for the three-day wedding party of Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, despite irate locals who say the UNESCO city is no billionaire's playground. The tech magnate and journalist have reportedly invited about 200 guests to their multi-million dollar nuptials in the Italian city, which are expected to kick off on June 26 and end Saturday with a ceremony at a secret location.

Image: Ernesto S. Ruscio/GC Images

