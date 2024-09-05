Raymond Lifestyle listing: Will the big bet on Indian weddings pay off?

As Raymond splits into three businesses with specialised core areas, shareholders will watch out if these opportunities create value. The company has been a dominant player in the wedding apparel industry for the last 100 years
With the listing of shares of Raymond Lifestyle as a separate entity on the stock markets, the 100-year-old parent company is getting a fresh coat of paint, splitting its focus into three major businesses: Apparel, real estate and engineering. The demerger expected to be value accretive for shareholders is part of a long-drawn plan of Raymond, as the company turned around from major setbacks led by Covid with lower sales and large piling debt.