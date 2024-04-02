Forbes India IPO litmus test: Survival of the fittest

What makes an investor excited about a stock before parking money into it? One may argue about factors like long-term growth prospects, sustainable plans to maintain profits, and to some extent management credibility. But nothing is as delicious and appetising as listing pops that make IPOs attractive for investors, especially the retail segment. To put it simply, listing pops are the first day gains a company makes as its shares debut on stock exchanges.
(This story appears in the 05 April, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)