MTAR: Carving a special place in India's space exploration ambitions

There is an interesting anecdote often attributed to Hyderabad-based MTAR Technologies, something that the company likes to reiterate now and then.
It was in an era when India was yet to reign supreme in its space programme, and access to global technology was still scarce. Much of the country’s nuclear programme was self-nourished after sanctions put by the Western world. Former President late APJ Abdul Kalam was heading the country’s premier defence research organisation, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and the country was gearing up to showcase its prowess as a nuclear power.