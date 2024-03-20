Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. Karan Johar on Animal, nepotism and the new order of cinema

Karan Johar on Animal, nepotism and the new order of cinema

The filmmaker fields a range of questions on cinema and beyond, with Palki Sharma, managing editor, Firstpost—and a rapid fire, of course
Published: Mar 20, 2024

More Videos

EP9_800_600

How Anshula Kant is leading World Bank in its mission of eradicating poverty on a livable planet

Mar 20, 2024
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor on breaking out of the 'chocolate boy' mould ' FILA 2024

Mar 19, 2024
Jaya Jagadish SM

Do you know why AMD has its biggest R&D Centre in India

Mar 14, 2024
W_Power_Q2 SM

Forbes India W-Power 2024: Please stop telling women to...

Mar 14, 2024
The Fable producers SM

Scenes from the world premiere of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer, 'The Fable'

Mar 12, 2024
Jahnavi Phalkey SM

Jahnavi Phalkey, Infosys Prize winner, on her journey as a science historian

Mar 11, 2024
More Videos