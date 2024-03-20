Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. How Anshula Kant is leading World Bank in its mission of eradicating poverty on a livable planet

How Anshula Kant is leading World Bank in its mission of eradicating poverty on a livable planet

From managing finances of India's largest bank, the State Bank of India (SBI), to now tackling major global challenges such as climate change and inequality as the first woman managing director and chief financial officer of the World Bank, Anshula Kant is one of the most respected bankers. "It's important to be credible, transparent and consistent. Most of all, I think it's important to be flexible and to always keep learning," she tells Forbes India's Neha Bothra in a free-wheeling chat. Find out how Kant successfully led teams through several crises over nearly
Published: Mar 20, 2024

