How Paras Defence is building itself to become India's one stop shop for everything critical

In the late 1980s, when visiting cards remained a gateway to one’s credentials, Sharad Shah would add the following against his name: “Import substitution is our specialty”. He used to then run a company called Paras Engineering Limited. A decade later, when his son Munjal joined Shah in his business, the duo tweaked their tagline on the card. This time, it read, “Stop here only when failed elsewhere,” Shah tells Forbes India.
In a gist, that is the story of the father-son duo who have built the ₹2,500 crore Paras Defence and Space Technologies. Paras Defence, named after the Jain God, Parasnath, is a 40-year-old company that specialises in technologies needed for rockets and missiles, space research, naval systems, electronic warfare, drones, and quantum communication, among others.
(This story appears in the 22 March, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)