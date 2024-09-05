World Charity Day: In aid of the neighbour in need

The International Day of Charity was instituted to commemorate the anniversary of the passing away of Mother Teresa for work undertaken selflessly in the struggle to overcome poverty and distress. On this International Day of Charity, we affirm the large-hearted band of volunteers who are often local, living in the communities they want to lend a helping hand and form the backbone of the local charities, willing to give their time and skills for less, as these photos attest

Curated By: Madhu Kapparath