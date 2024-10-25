How Nvidia's Jensen Huang is betting big on India

Naandika covers tech, startups, corporate, and human interest stories. She holds a postgraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media (IIJNM, Bangalore), with a specialisation in business and investigative journalism. Apart from writing for the magazine and web, Naandika works on videos, curates annual lists, handles social media, events, and the Blogs section on ForbesIndia.com. Outside of work, you will find her travelling, volunteering for NGOs, rescuing animals, and mostly spending time around them.