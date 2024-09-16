It's time for India to become the world's front office: Nvidia's Vishal Dhupar

The managing director in South Asia decodes Nvidia's market strategy for India, how the country can control its own data, building India's sovereign AI, and more
Nvidia faced a brief but brutal selloff in early September after announcing its latest quarterly results. The trigger was also from the Department of Justice in the US investigating antitrust regulations concerning the artificial intelligence chip company. Nvidia promptly denied the report. The shares surged after CEO Jensen Huang asserted that the chipmaker is experiencing an incredible demand.