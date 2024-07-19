Tata Group aims to make Gujarat's Dholera the global epicentre of semiconductor excellence: Tata Electronics CEO Randhir Thakur

Speaking at the Gujarat SemiConnect Conference 2024, the CEO stressed on the importance of creating a robust supply chain and establishing a talent pool
On July 19, executives from US-based Micron, Tata Group, Taiwanese diplomats, and officials from the governments of India and Gujarat gathered at Gandhinagar’s Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre to commence the Gujarat SemiConnect Conference 2024. The officials urged local industries in the state to expand and diversify their product lines to become part of the emerging semiconductor ecosystem. As Micron, Tata Electronics (TEPL) in collaboration with PSMC, Taiwan, and CG Power in collaboration with Renesas, Japan, are all targeting to set up their plants in Sanand and Dholera, support from local suppliers will play a crucial role. “For one Tata electronics semiconductor fabrication facility to run successfully, they will probably need about 300 distinct suppliers in the vicinity,” said S Krishnan, secretary, Ministry of electronics and information technology, government of India, at the event. Earlier this year, the government approved Tata’s proposal to build a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Dholera, Gujarat, in partnership with Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC). The fab construction is underway and is expected to be ready by 2026. With an investment of Rs 91,000 crore, Tata Electronics aims to build India’s first AI-enabled state-of-the-art fab. It will have a manufacturing capacity of up to 50,000 wafers per month and will include next-generation factory automation capabilities deploying data analytics and machine learning. The semiconductor fab will manufacture chips for applications such as power management ICs, display drivers, microcontrollers (MCUs), and high-performance computing logic, addressing the growing demand in markets such as automotive, computing and data storage, wireless communication, and artificial intelligence. Recently, N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, assumed the additional role of chairman at Tata Electronics. This transition comes as Tata Electronics is rapidly expanding its semiconductor business. Last year, a former executive from Intel Foundry Services, Randhir Thakur, joined as CEO and MD. For the first time since assuming the role Thakur spoke at a public event, stressing the importance of creating a robust supply chain, establishing a talent pool, and more. Edited excerpts: