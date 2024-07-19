The UK becomes the first European country to approve lab-grown meat

On July 2, the UK's Animal and Plant Health Agency gave the go-ahead not only for the production but also for the sale of this type of meat
The UK has become the first country in Europe to approve the sale of lab-grown meat. However, this cultivated meat will be used in food for cats and dogs, rather than for their owners.
Once seen as the stuff of science-fiction, cultivated meat—i.e. meat grown from animal cells in a lab—is set to become a reality in Europe. On July 2, the UK's Animal and Plant Health Agency gave the go-ahead not only for the production, but also for the sale of this type of meat. The application was submitted by the startup Meatly, which produces cultivated chicken. However, Meatly makes food destined for dogs and cats, not for human consumption. Specifically, is uses chicken egg cells to produce meat for pet food.