Brisbane to Reykjavik, best 'workation' destinations for remote workers





This summer could be the perfect time to try a "workation," carrying out your professional activities remotely from a vacation destination. But not all locations are equal when it comes to enjoying the benefits offered by remote working, reports a study comparing various cities around the world.



The research was carried out by the online language-learning platform Preply, comparing 74 cities around the world. Ten criteria divided into three categories ("quality of life," "climate and environment" and "costs and safety") were taken into account to draw up a ranking of the best destinations for remote working.





The top 10 cities that Preply considers the best for remote work:

Brisbane (Australia) Lisbon (Portugal) Nicosia (Cyprus) Taipei (Taiwan) Ljubljana (Slovenia) Helsinki (Finland) Vienna (Austria) Auckland (New Zealand) Ottawa (Canada) Reykjavík (Iceland)

Brisbane tops the list. Thanks to its pleasant subtropical climate, the Australian city offers an ideal environment in which to set down your computer. It also boasts a relatively affordable cost of living and a culture of technological innovation, which is sure to appeal to entrepreneurs.The Queensland capital is followed by Lisbon, which boasts a mild climate, cosmopolitan atmosphere and reasonable cost of living. What's more, in recent years the Portuguese city has become a veritable European hotspot for "digital nomads." Indeed, in 2022, Portugal introduced a specific visa for these globetrotting remote workers.Nicosia and Taipei come next in Preply's ranking, in third and fourth place, respectively. The Taiwanese capital is the only city in Asia to feature in the list. Conversely, it includes 13 destinations in Europe.