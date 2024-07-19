Brisbane to Reykjavik, best 'workation' destinations for remote workers

The research was carried out by the online language-learning platform Preply, comparing 74 cities worldwide
This summer could be the perfect time to try a "workation," carrying out your professional activities remotely from a vacation destination. But not all locations are equal when it comes to enjoying the benefits offered by remote working, reports a study comparing various cities around the world.
The research was carried out by the online language-learning platform Preply, comparing 74 cities around the world. Ten criteria divided into three categories ("quality of life," "climate and environment" and "costs and safety") were taken into account to draw up a ranking of the best destinations for remote working.