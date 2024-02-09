European employees are keen to head back to the office

Is it time to go back to working in the office? Many companies around the world are insisting that employees work on site on a more frequent basis. And, contrary to certain headlines, many employees in Europe aren't against it.
Three-quarters of European employees surveyed in a major study* by Cisco Systems are in favor of coming into their company's offices more often. They feel particularly positive about coming to the office to work and talk with their colleagues, and are keen to have a sense of belonging to a group.