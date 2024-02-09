Arsene Wenger and the silver lining to India's recent football setbacks

A few days after India departed from the group stages of the AFC Asian Cup with three losses in three matches, football pundit Joe Morrison revealed a startling fact he stumbled upon during a conversation with some Indian players at the tournament in Qatar. “They told me it took them one or two days to get up to speed and pace of the training pitches themselves–the pitches were so quick,” said Morrison during a podcast with Forbes India. “That tells me how slow the game is in India–no matter what the hype and hoopla is with the ISL… the quality and standards in terms of infrastructure and facilities are just not there.”