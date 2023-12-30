Never take your foot off the pedal: Alessandro del Piero

Legend, World Cup winner, pundit—Alessandro del Piero wears many hats. The Azzuri forward represented Italy in 91 caps and scored 27 times, the most talked-about being the second goal in the 2006 World Cup semifinal against Germany. Italy eventually went on to win the title, which del Piero considers the most precious of his illustrious career. In India, recently, for the RCB Innovation Lab x Leaders Meet: India, a two-day global sports conclave organised by IPL franchise RCB and sports event and media organisation Leaders In Sport, the soccer maestro spoke to Forbes India about what it takes to stay on top. Edited excerpts: