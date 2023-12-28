Cannes, Met Gala, Louis Vuitton show: fashion highlights of 2023

Which designers, brands, influencers or events will forever be associated with the year 2023? That's the question influencer marketing platform Lefty and brand-building agency Karla Otto have tried to answer in a report that looks back at the fashion highlights of the last 12 months. And first place goes to the Cannes Film Festival, which regained its pre-pandemic visibility this year, while Louis Vuitton got the attention of the entire sector with its men's spring-summer 2024 show by Pharrell Williams.