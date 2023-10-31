Ballon d'Or Awards 2023: Messi wins for a record eighth time



Inter Miami's Lionel Messi hugs his sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro onstage upon receiving the Ballon d'Or award at the ceremony in Theatre Du Chatelet, Paris, on October 30, 2023





This photo collage shows Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi receiving the Ballon d'Or football award for a record-extending eight times (top, L to R) for the year 2009 in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris, on December 6, 2009; for the year 2010 in Zurich, on January 10, 2011; for the year 2011 in Zurich on January 9, 2012; for the year 2012 in Zurich on January 7, 2013; (bottom L to R) for the year 2015 in Zurich on January 11, 2016; for the year 2019 in Paris on December 2, 2019; for the year 2021 in Paris on November 29, 2021; and for the year 2023 in Paris on October 30, 2023.

Aitana Bonmatí of FC Barcelona Femení and Spain wins the Ballon d’Or Feminin. 25-year-old Bonmatí helped Barça win Liga F and the Champions League last season before leading Spain to World Cup glory and was recently crowned UEFA Women's Player of the YearReal Madrid's English midfielder Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League this year. Bellingham won the Kopa Trophy for the best male U-21 player at the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony.Aston Villa's Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (left) dives to save at a Premier League game this year. Martínez won the Yachine Trophy for the best male goalkeeper at the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony.Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland scores the team's third goal at a recent Champions League game in Bern, Switzerland. Haaland won the Gerd Müller Trophy for the highest-scoring male striker at the Awards.Real Madrid and Brazil's soccer star Vinicius Junior onstage at the 67th Ballon d'Or Ceremony. Vinicius Junior won the Socrates Award for his leading action to fight racism and make football a more tolerant sport.FC Barcelona Femeni players pose for a team photo before the Women's Champions League Final match in Eindhoven, Netherlands. FC Barcelona Femeni won the Women's Club of the Year award.Manchester City players pose for a team photo before a Champions League match in Bern, Switzerland. Manchester City won the Club of the Year award.Nominees are pictured on stage during the Ballon d'Or awards at Theatre Du Chatelet in Paris, France. Aitana Bonmati delivered a passionate message to her fellow Ballon d'Or nominees, saying they were "role models" with "a responsibility on and off the pitch."