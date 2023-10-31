To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
India's Top 100 Digital Stars 2023
  4. Ballon d'Or Awards 2023: Messi wins for a record eighth time

The most prominent figures in global football assembled at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris yesterday for the prestigious 67th Ballon d'Or awards ceremony to honour the best players over the last year. The highlight of the night was when Lionel Messi won the best men's player award for a record-extending eighth time, while the Barcelona and Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati was recognised as the best female footballer in 2023. Here's a look at all the award winners at the Ballon d'Or 2023 ceremony

By Madhu Kapparath
Published: Oct 31, 2023 02:54:55 PM IST
Updated: Oct 31, 2023 02:58:11 PM IST

Ballon d'Or Awards 2023: Messi wins for a record eighth timeImage: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi hugs his sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro onstage upon receiving the Ballon d'Or award at the ceremony in Theatre Du Chatelet, Paris, on October 30, 2023

Ballon d'Or Awards 2023: Messi wins for a record eighth timeImage: AFP
This photo collage shows Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi receiving the Ballon d'Or football award for a record-extending eight times (top, L to R) for the year 2009 in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris, on December 6, 2009; for the year 2010 in Zurich, on January 10, 2011; for the year 2011 in Zurich on January 9, 2012; for the year 2012 in Zurich on January 7, 2013; (bottom L to R) for the year 2015 in Zurich on January 11, 2016; for the year 2019 in Paris on December 2, 2019; for the year 2021 in Paris on November 29, 2021; and for the year 2023 in Paris on October 30, 2023.

Also read: Explained: Messi vs Ronaldo in MLS vs Saudi Pro League

Ballon d'Or Awards 2023: Messi wins for a record eighth timeImage: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Aitana Bonmatí of FC Barcelona Femení and Spain wins the Ballon d’Or Feminin. 25-year-old Bonmatí helped Barça win Liga F and the Champions League last season before leading Spain to World Cup glory and was recently crowned UEFA Women's Player of the Year
 
Ballon d'Or Awards 2023: Messi wins for a record eighth timeImage: Thomas COEX / AFP
Real Madrid's English midfielder Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League this year. Bellingham won the Kopa Trophy for the best male U-21 player at the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony.

Also read: Lionel Messi and his star power ready to rock the soccer club scene in America

Ballon d'Or Awards 2023: Messi wins for a record eighth timeImage: Andrew Couldridge /Action Images via Reuters
Aston Villa's Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (left) dives to save at a Premier League game this year. Martínez won the Yachine Trophy for the best male goalkeeper at the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony.

Ballon d'Or Awards 2023: Messi wins for a record eighth timeImage: Stefan Wermuth / Reuters
Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland scores the team's third goal at a recent Champions League game in Bern, Switzerland. Haaland won the Gerd Müller Trophy for the highest-scoring male striker at the Awards.

Also read: Explained: Why Lionel Messi chose David Beckham's Inter Miami over a Barca return

Ballon d'Or Awards 2023: Messi wins for a record eighth timeImage: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Real Madrid and Brazil's soccer star Vinicius Junior onstage at the 67th Ballon d'Or Ceremony. Vinicius Junior won the Socrates Award for his leading action to fight racism and make football a more tolerant sport.

Ballon d'Or Awards 2023: Messi wins for a record eighth timeImage: Yves Herman / Reuters
FC Barcelona Femeni players pose for a team photo before the Women's Champions League Final match in Eindhoven, Netherlands. FC Barcelona Femeni won the Women's Club of the Year award.

Also read: Football: Technology, rules, tactics, migration and human agency of the Beautiful Game

Ballon d'Or Awards 2023: Messi wins for a record eighth timeImage: Stefan Wermuth / Reuters
Manchester City players pose for a team photo before a Champions League match in Bern, Switzerland. Manchester City won the Club of the Year award.

Ballon d'Or Awards 2023: Messi wins for a record eighth timeImage: Stephanie Lecocq / Reuters
Nominees are pictured on stage during the Ballon d'Or awards at Theatre Du Chatelet in Paris, France. Aitana Bonmati delivered a passionate message to her fellow Ballon d'Or nominees, saying they were "role models" with "a responsibility on and off the pitch."

