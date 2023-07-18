Home Multimedia Photos Lionel Messi and his star power ready to rock the soccer club scene in America











Lionel Messi and his star power ready to rock the soccer club scene in America The aura of his star power lit up the makeshift stage at DRV PNK stadium brighter than fireworks as rapturous fans braved a torrential downpour to behold Messi, the greatest player of his era, show off his new No.10 jersey for Inter Miami at his new home ground in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, US







Image by : Chandan Khanna / AFP 1/9

















Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi is presented by Inter Miami co-owners Jorge Mas, Jose Mas, David Beckham and Apple TV host Melissa Ortiz as the newest player for Major League Soccer's Inter Miami CF, at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 16, 2023. Established in 2018, the club began playing in the Eastern Conference of the MLS during the 2020 season.