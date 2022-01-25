Soon our oysters will have never tasted seawater. Soon our oysters will have never tasted seawater.

Image: Pineapple studio / Shutterstock



Burgers, chicken, foie gras... and now oysters! In the United States, a brand new laboratory aims to develop the very first oysters grown from stem cells.





