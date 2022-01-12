Reishi mushrooms are claimed to have anti-inflammatory virtues and even help reduce high blood pressure.

Named ingredient of the year by the New York Times, mushrooms are going far beyond the realm of omelets, pizza topping and canned soup. In 2022, the star of the fall harvest will not only be popular in our stirfry, but also in a host of new food products designed to do us good. There's even a name for it: "mushroom tech."





Mushrooms and well-being