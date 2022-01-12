The creator of the Instagram account @matchwithart offers internet users the chance to discover the exhibitions of the moment by matching her outfits to the works of her choice.

Fashion designers have long looked to creations by the world's great artists and architects for inspiration as they create their collections. And sometimes the clothes themselves are works of art in their own right. And Tilda Swinton, who is never far from what's avant-garde in the creative world, is at the heart of a project that maps just such an intersection through outfits that resemble monuments. We explain.



Tilda Swinton is known for her edgy style, combining androgynous looks with architectural silhouettes. Something that has clearly not escaped the expert eye of journalist and designer Jude Atwood. He has dedicated a Twitter thread to the British actress's most extravagant outfits, comparing them to libraries like the one at Texas Southern University in Houston. This university building looks remarkably similar to a lilac ensemble by Haider Ackermann that Tilda Swinton wore to the Golden Globes in 2012.





Just one step between fashion and art